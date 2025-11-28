Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Genpact worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $71,592,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of G stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

