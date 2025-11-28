Terrance Coyne Sells 69,582 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $2,682,386.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,435.50. This trade represents a 57.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $39.84 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

