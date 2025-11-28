Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Home BancShares by 4,480.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 155.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Home BancShares Price Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.48.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home BancShares

About Home BancShares

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.