Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for argenex (ARGX)

argenex (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2025 – argenex had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

11/17/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $880.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $830.00 to $925.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $820.00 to $930.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $800.00 to $1,146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $850.00 to $860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $910.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $774.00 to $915.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – argenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $800.00 to $880.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – argenex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – argenex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2025 – argenex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $766.00 to $1,040.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenex SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.