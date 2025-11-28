Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Sells $1,771,050.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Brady sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,100. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace stock opened at $606.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.59 and a 200-day moving average of $441.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

