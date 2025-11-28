Jonah Adelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,230.40. This represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

