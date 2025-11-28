PLDT Inc. $PHI Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth $489,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in PLDT by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at $404,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. PLDT had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PLDT in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of PLDT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

