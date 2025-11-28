MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average is $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

