Christian Ulbrich Sells 5,000 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,142,146.05. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE:JLL opened at $330.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average of $277.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $335.83.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
