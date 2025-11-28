British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.8440, but opened at $5.0950. British Land shares last traded at $5.0950, with a volume of 1,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

