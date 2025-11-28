Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.8770, with a volume of 20929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.