Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.35. Webull shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 7,301,680 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Webull in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Webull from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Webull to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Webull by 9.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

