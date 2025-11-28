Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.01 and last traded at $56.9580, with a volume of 5239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $696.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 259,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

