Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.01 and last traded at $56.9580, with a volume of 5239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.
The stock has a market cap of $696.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
