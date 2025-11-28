Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sandisk stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sandisk Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $215.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $284.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sandisk ( NASDAQ:SNDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

See Also

