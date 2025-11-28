Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock worth $7,252,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

