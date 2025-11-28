Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Barclays stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Barclays Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE BCS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2,673.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

