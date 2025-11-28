GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,227,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,944,000 after buying an additional 889,210 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GSK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,708,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,929,000 after buying an additional 446,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GSK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,722,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,163,000 after buying an additional 155,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GSK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,692,000 after buying an additional 411,869 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

