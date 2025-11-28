Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Landstar System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LSTR opened at $130.71 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Landstar System’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

