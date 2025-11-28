Intech Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 163.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 306.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 413.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.93.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

