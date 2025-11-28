18,068 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,956,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,884,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,667.60. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 656,368 shares of company stock worth $8,687,249 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

