Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 196.0% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 164,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,715 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,935.02. The trade was a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $36.51 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

