Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after buying an additional 128,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 515,124 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,407,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

