SG Americas Securities LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 200.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,358,000 after buying an additional 1,730,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 172,276 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,859,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.43 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.38 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Weiss Daniel bought 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 52,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,995 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

