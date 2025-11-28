Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.2222.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $453.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.38. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

