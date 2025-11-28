Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) & John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Financial Analysis

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.84% 19.17% 11.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Australian Oilseeds and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 1 0 1 1 2.67

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $27.01 million 0.86 -$840,000.00 ($0.04) -20.75 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.13 billion 0.75 $58.93 million $5.62 12.91

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds. Australian Oilseeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats Australian Oilseeds on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

