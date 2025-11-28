Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,100 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 152,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $9,998,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $8,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,200,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -278.92, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Report on ZG

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,734.80. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.