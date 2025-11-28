Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Murphy USA worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 16,250 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $6,196,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,564,058.76. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $385.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

