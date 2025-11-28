Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Unity Software worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $42.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,303,585.08. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,697,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,670 shares of company stock valued at $102,574,544 in the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

