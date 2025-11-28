Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.6667.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 106.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 395,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 204,229 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

