Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.6667.
GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.
Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
