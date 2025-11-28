Analysts Set Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Turtle Beach in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Turtle Beach from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at $22,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $6,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $5,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Turtle Beach by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

TBCH opened at $13.57 on Friday. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $262.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

