Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,840. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

