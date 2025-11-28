Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,500 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $50.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Shares of AS stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.97.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

