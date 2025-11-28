Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 652,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,520,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $166.08.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,432,008.28. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,834,778. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

