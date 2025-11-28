Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 431.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE RSI opened at $17.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $2,855,089.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 880,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,389,705.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,234.54. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 826,753 shares of company stock worth $16,018,954 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

