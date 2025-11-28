Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. $CCCC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.95. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.51% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

