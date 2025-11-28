Life360, Inc. $LIF Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Life360 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the first quarter worth $540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Life360 by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life360 by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Life360 by 133.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LIF opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76 and a beta of 3.41. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,766,468.50. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $24,035,847.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,217,647.90. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,191 shares of company stock valued at $39,132,745. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life360 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

