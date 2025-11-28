Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.