Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics $TXG

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 216,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $157,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,495. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,564. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

