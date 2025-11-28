Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,916,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,458,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,868,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,657,000 after acquiring an additional 448,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,303,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,583.16. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,783.31. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

