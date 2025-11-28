Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,200 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,189,523.92. Following the sale, the director owned 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,131.20. This trade represents a 98.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

