Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.