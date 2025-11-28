Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $31,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 63.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,436,904.60. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,578.51. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 301,367 shares of company stock worth $14,839,362 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

