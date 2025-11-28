Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 29,690 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Galiano Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 543.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 915,154 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

GAU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $610.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 0.65. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

