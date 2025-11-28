B2Gold Corp. $BTG Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,723 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 432,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.2%

B2Gold stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

