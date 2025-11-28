Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

KBR stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. KBR’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

