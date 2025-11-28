Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Telos Corporation $TLS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLS opened at $5.75 on Friday. Telos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,734,498.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,338,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,759.42. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick D. Dockery sold 4,500 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $30,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,462. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,414. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

