Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 39,649 Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,649 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 52,512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quad Graphics by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Quad Graphics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Quad Graphics Dividend Announcement

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.45 million. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 67.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Quad Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Quad Graphics from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.