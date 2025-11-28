Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $118.21 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

