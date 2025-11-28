Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,747 Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 899.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $421,045.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,334.40. This trade represents a 40.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,817 shares of company stock worth $874,091. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.83 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $351.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

