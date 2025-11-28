Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,750 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Lease by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $854,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,905.70. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,517,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,883,819.10. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 174,635 shares of company stock worth $11,145,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

